Britney Spears' 'Crossroads' Co-Star Taryn Manning Reaches Out to Her on Instagram: 'She Is My Focus'

Taryn Manning is looking to reconnect with Britney Spears.

Eighteen years after the two co-starred in Crossroads, Manning took to Instagram to ask Spears to get in touch with her. The 41-year-old actress posted a photo of their time on the Crossroads set with their other co-star, Zoe Saldana, and expressed concern for the 38-year-old pop star.

"Not trying to get likes I could care less. I am worried about my friend and co-star. Too many times we let one go a-stray and never bother to poke our heads around. 'Not my chair, not my problem,'" her lengthy caption begins.

Manning then seemed to share a memory from their time filming the movie, writing: "Hey, least we aren’t walking into a gas chamber out of left field today #love @britneyspears ❤️."

The Orange Is the New Black star said her post is in response to fans asking her to reach out to Spears.

"For all of you who hit me daily to do something. I hear you now! We care," she continued. "Voice away angels this is your playground❤️ can’t phase us anymore. She is my focus. ❤️ loving you."

This isn't the first time Manning has reflected on her time with her Crossroads co-stars. In June 2017, she shared a flashback photo of her, Spears and Saldana together, writing: "Thank you for this picture again. Someone took it off a disposable camera I had, lol. Always makes me smile:) #crossroads."

While Manning is expressing concern for Spears on social media, the pop princess is busy promoting The Zone pop-up in Los Angeles, which is an immersive experience through her iconic career.

ET got an exclusive tour of the fan museum. Check it out:

