Brad Pitt and Regina King's Sweet Encounter at the Oscars Has Twitter Hoping for a Rom-Com

Is there any Oscars moment more fun than when two A-list superstars share a moment of genuine gleeful friendship?

Viewers got a chance to bask in the pure glory of mutual respect and admiration between Brad Pitt and Regina King when she presented the actor with his Best Supporting Actor Oscar for his role in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

Pitt was overjoyed by the win, and jogged onto the stage to accept the award, where King looked overjoyed to be handing it over to him.

Then, she watched from the side of the stage with the same kind of adoration everyone watching at home felt as Pitt shared his heartfelt speech.

The pair's friendship makes sense, and is especially meaningful given the circumstances. This is Pitt's first acting Oscar (after previously winning an Oscar as a producer on 12 Years a Slave). It comes one year after King won her first Oscar for If Beale Street Could Talk, which Pitt executive produced.

As the duo walked off stage, fans couldn't help but swoon over their effortless and immediate chemistry, as they talked with giddy excitement about Pitt's big win. King even planted a heartfelt kiss on Pitt's cheek while they exited and walked arm in arm backstage.

Needless to say, their adorable friendship sent fans into a frenzy, with many Twitter users hoping they land a romantic comedy sometime in the near future.

Someone immediately make a romantic comedy starring Regina King and Brad Pitt. POST HASTE! pic.twitter.com/tBlPOaveCH — N’Jeri Eaton (@njerieaton) February 10, 2020

The internet writing a Romcom for Brad Pitt and Regina King rn. https://t.co/iv2artrvg1 pic.twitter.com/7oRwTKOV51 — Nicole Bad & Blerdy (@alamanecer) February 10, 2020

And now, based on that congratulatory kiss she gave him, I want to see a sexy thriller starring Regina King and Brad Pitt as business rivals who have a torrid affair #Oscars — Sara Bibel (@deepsoap) February 10, 2020

Give me rom-com love triangle with Regina King, Chris Evans and Brad Pitt, you cowards. https://t.co/R1tfLuIbyA pic.twitter.com/aSA2AeoYfv — Baby Yoda’s Nanny (@lenetra806) February 10, 2020

The writer in me started forming a script in my mind around Brad Pitt and Regina King. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/fJlXQ8yXY9 — Yolanda Lewis 💻🍿💋 (@TheLewisEffect) February 10, 2020

I want a Brad Pitt & Regina King movie. You hear me, Hollywood?! #Oscars — Jael (@jaebella13) February 10, 2020

Yah on to something w/ this Brad Pitt and Regina King stunt. pic.twitter.com/88mfMN4fPx — High Priestess (@baylexo) February 10, 2020

for brad pitt and regina king to embrace in front of mine eyes....poetry!! — yohana desta (@yohanadesta) February 10, 2020

I need a rom com movie starring Brad Pitt and Regina King. ❤️ #oscars — Bethany Hensel 🦊 she/her (@bethanyhensel13) February 10, 2020

Yes I want to see Regina King and Brad Pitt in a movie ASAP... pic.twitter.com/nyLmqTkdef — Karen L (@IknwKaren) February 10, 2020

My favorite thing about award shows is fantasizing about the movies the different pairings could make. What’s this movie, starring Regina King and Brad Pitt, about? Who’s writing it? #Oscars pic.twitter.com/oqo18GnqhX — Small Screen Girl (@KiraJW) February 10, 2020

I wanna see Regina King & Brad Pitt as lovers in a movie together and she breaks his heart. #Oscars — Erica aka Waka Waka Sha-ree-ka (@happysquirel75) February 10, 2020

I wanna see a movie starring Regina King and Brad Pitt as best friends. — Kat (@katdvs) February 10, 2020

Watching Regina King walking out of the stage with Brad Pitt: gorgeous couple! Can we get a movie with them as a couple? Hollywood, please?? Pretty please?? #Oscars — Arlene Rios (@AlyRios) February 10, 2020

Now I lowkey want Regina King and Brad Pitt to make a movie together. 👀 — Knifey The Wifey⁷✊🏿🇵🇷 (@bettyhonest) February 10, 2020

