Best Winter Coats of 2020 -- New Markdowns on Rag & Bone, Cole Haan and That Viral Orolay Jacket

We like to think that the best coats serve two purposes: They keep you warm in cold weather (obviously), and they keep you stylish when others will look like walking marshmallows. Thankfully, we’ve found a bunch of winter coats that pull off both flawlessly, so you never have to be that girl who’s shivering in a cute-but-impractical winter jacket when the temperature dips.

There are thousands of winter jackets available in stores and online; however, you’ve probably learned the hard way that most of them are not as warm, weatherproof or waterproof as they claim to be. Our tips: If you live in or are headed to a destination with below freezing temps, a down puffer coat with a fur hood is your best choice, as the fluffiness of goose or duck feathers creates insulation in the form of small air pockets that trap warmth. Fans of ski trips should find insulated options that are weatherproof and waterproof and can withstand extreme weather conditions (like blizzards and hail) to stay warm and toasty. Some of the best options also include features like moisture-wicking capabilities to keep you dry and reflective strips to make sure you’re seen on the slopes.

Each of the winter-ready picks below is unquestionably stylish and good-looking, but all of them are also a smart cold-weather item to grab from your closet before you walk out the door (especially if there’s a bomb cyclone out there). And when paired with a cashmere scarf and a minimalist hat, you have an effortless outerwear outfit.

Trust us when we say these warm winter jackets might even make you look forward to dropping temperatures. (Just kidding.)

Each product has been selected, and each product’s style has been reviewed, by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer.

