WATCH: Bill Nye, the Science Guy, dances down the runway to Lizzo during New York Fashion Week

HOUSTON – Over the weekend revealed Bill Nye is more than just a science guy.

Nye was in New York to attend fashion week where he was featured in The Blue Jacket Fashion Show along with other men from the fashion, entertainment, healthcare and media worlds to talk about early detection, risk factors and the importance of early treatment, CNN reports according to a news release.

While other models were seriously walking down the runway, the science guy couldn’t resist dancing to “Juice” by Lizzo.

A video of the moment recorded by Jessica Weiss was posted on Twitter where it racked up millions of views and caused “Bill Nye” to trend on the platform.

“When he started dancing to ‘Juice’ by Lizzo I knew it would be very popular because they are both iconic,” Weiss told CNN. “This is my third fashion week and I’ve never seen anyone have as much fun as Bill Nye when walking down the runway.”