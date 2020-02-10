The Best Dressed Celebs at 2020 Oscars -- Janelle Monáe, Florence Pugh and More!

The biggest event in Hollywood hit it out of the park when it came to style and fashion.

A-listers like Janelle Monáe, Penélope Cruz and Billie Eilish, instantly caught the camera's attention with their impeccable and standout ensembles at the 2020 Oscars red carpet at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on Sunday. A number of stars stepped out to turn heads and make it on the Best Dressed lists in billowing ballgowns, sexy, body-hugging gowns and tuxedos.

Monáe did not disappoint in a fully hand-embroidered custom Ralph Lauren Collection mesh dress complete with a draped hood and open back. The look took 600 hours to make and includes over 168,000 Swarovski crystals. At some angles on the red carpet, her gown appeared to be see-through. She paired the exquisite gown with crystal-lacquered silk lamé platform sandals and Forevermark jewelry.

Florence Pugh also wowed in a stunning turquoise Louis Vuitton gown with a belted waist and ruffled skirt, with matching strappy shoes, a jewel-encrusted silver necklace and her hair in a twisty updo.

Scarlett Johansson wowed in a sheeny gold Oscar de la Renta gown that fit her like a glove. The strapless dress featured a bustier silhouette with sparkly fringe detailing that wrapped around the corset bodice and hung down. The Marriage Story star accessorized with Forevermark jewelry.

