The Best Beauty Looks of 2020 Oscars: From Florence Pugh's Intricate Updo to Cynthia Erivo's Stunning Nails

We've come to the end of 2020 awards season and the Oscars did not disappoint with the fashion and, of course, the glam!

A-list stars from performer Billie Eilish to Best Actress nominee Scarlett Johansson were gorgeous in beauty looks we can't stop thinking about, created by top-of-the-line makeup, hair and nail artists.

Ahead, get the details on all the must-see beauty moments from Hollywood's biggest night and shop key items to channel their styles.

Billie Eilish's Chanel Bun

The "Bad Guy" singer's head-to-toe Chanel ensemble was by far one of the most fashionable and coolest attires of the evening (it's Billie, duh!). Hairstylist Mara Roszak gave Eilish's green-and-black locks a glam red-carpet treatment by creating an effortlessly chic updo, complete with Chanel accessories, a heightened crown and waved tendrils that framed the star's face. Roszak blow-dried Eilish's damp hair with the Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer on the low setting and medium heat before spraying the IGK Jet Lag Dry Shampoo to add volume and texture. She then teased the crown and pulled the hair back into a low ponytail, which she twisted, weaved in the Chanel scarf and pinned into a messy knotted bun.

ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images

Janelle Monae's Glitter Eyeliner and Red Lip

All eyes were on the musician's crystal-encrusted Ralph Lauren hooded gown, which was perfectly complemented by the glam created by makeup artist Jessica Smalls. Smalls prepped Monae's skin by using the Dermaflash Luxe to exfoliate and smoothen the face before applying the Koh Gen Do Maifanshi Moisture Foundation for a hydrated, glowy base. Smalls brushed up Monae's full brows and defined the eyes with black liner along the inner corner, upper and lower lash line and elongated to the outer corner for a subtle flick, with silver glitter applied along the upper lash line and the middle of the lower lash line, complete with Lashify false lashes. The makeup was topped off with a punchy red matte lip.

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Lucy Boynton's Pearl Accents

Boynton always rocks interesting glam on the red carpet and tonight's look was no exception. Hairstylist Jenny Cho added pearl accents to the star's part on her wavy bob that exuded "French chic meets young Hollywood," which Cho stated in a press release. The artist used the Hair Rituel by Sisley-Paris Volumizing Spray on the Bohemian Rhapsody actress' damp hair from roots to ends. She then made a side part and blow-dried the hair starting at the nape of the neck with a medium-sized round brush. After, Cho created S-shaped waves with a one-inch flat iron. For the pearl accents, Cho placed each with a drop of Gorilla Glue -- giving it 15-30 seconds to set before placing the pearl onto the part.

ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images

Cynthia Erivo's Constellation Nails

The British beauty, who was nominated for Best Actress for her portrayal of Harriet Tubman, showed off her stunning manicure, created by nail artist Gina Oh, which consisted of two different styles that hold significant meaning. Erivo's left hand boasted long nails that featured Oh's freehand drawing of Vincent van Gogh's famous "Starry Night" painting, while her right-hand nails featured the Big and Little Dipper constellation that symbolizes Tubman following the North Star to freedom. Oh used the Christian Louboutin Beauty Nail Colors, Loubi Nail Primer and Nail Gloss Manicure Kit to create the looks.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Florence Pugh's Modern Knot

The Little Women actress has been slaying the hair game with intricate 'dos all awards season long, thanks to hairstylist Peter Lux. The artist explained in a press release that he made an "intricate row of knots with thin sections of hair that I shaped into fans." Lux used the ghd Platinum+ Styler to run over the hair upward into the direction of the crown and sprayed the Dove Care Between Washes Clarifying Dry Shampoo at the roots for volume before creating the interlinked knots.

ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images

Scarlett Johansson's Metallic Eyes

Tonight's two-time nominee stunned in a pewter Oscar de la Renta gown with draped fringe detailing. Makeup artist Frankie Boyd was inspired by actress Raquel Welch's 1973 Oscars look and coordinated with the sheeny silvery color of Johansson's dress by applying a gorgeous glittery, champagne-metallic hue on the eyes with a shimmery inner corner for that extra pop.

ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images

See the best-dressed celebs at the Oscars in the gallery, ahead.

Each product has been selected, and each product’s style has been reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer.

