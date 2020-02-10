Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Hung Out With Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez While in Miami

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle spent some time with another power couple during their recent trip to Miami, Florida. A source tells ET that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex ran into Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez when they were all at the J.P. Morgan summit.

"Meghan and Harry spent time with Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez while they were all in Miami," the source says. "The couples were attending a summit by J.P. Morgan on Thursday and during the activities were able to spend quality time together."

"The couples talked about all the major events going on in their lives and most of it was about their children," the source adds of Meghan and Harry's 9-month-old son, Archie, Lopez's 11-year-old twins, Max and Emme, and Rodriguez's daughters, Natasha, 15, and Ella, 11.

While some news outlets have reported that the couples had dinner together, ET's source says that did not happen, but notes that they did discuss "meeting up again in the future in a less formal situation."

A source previously told ET that, while Harry spoke at the summit, Meghan did not, and it is unknown if the royal couple was paid to appear.

Meghan and Harry's surprise appearance at the event was their first since they stepped back as senior members of the royal family. Since their royal exit, the couple has been spending time with Archie in North Saanich, Canada, a small, secluded community that does typically attract celebrities.

Last week, a source told ET that the Canadian community where they are temporarily residing has banded together to protect their privacy, even refusing requests for details about Meghan, 38, and Harry, 35.

Amid Harry and Meghan's time in Canada, another source told ET that the Duke of Sussex and his brother, Prince William, are "talking more and they’re on better footing" after a difficult period.

"Ultimately everyone wanted Harry and Meghan to be happy," the source said of the couple's departure. "William has always expressed concern for Harry. Since they were children, William has always watched out for his younger brother."

