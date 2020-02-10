Oscars 2020: Here's What You Didn't See on TV

Hollywood's biggest night featured some can't-miss moments. ET was inside the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California, on Sunday for the 92nd Annual Academy Awards, and spotted many A-list celebs' best off-camera interactions.

Prior to the start of the ceremony, Renee Zellweger, who won the Best Actress statuette for Judy, ran inside behind Florence Pugh, a nominee herself for her role in Little Women. Meanwhile, Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson made their way to their seats, with the A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood nominee making sure to stop on the way to offer double-nominee Cynthia Erivo a kiss on the hand.

Additionally, Keanu Reeves and his mom walked arm in arm as they were escorted to their seats. Minutes later, double-nominee Scarlett Johansson posed for a pic with Wolfgang Puck, before quickly making her way over to her fiance, Colin Jost, ahead of the start of the show.

The first commercial break saw Hanks getting social, as he exchanged hugs with James Corden and chatted with Leonardo DiCaprio, the latter of whom was nominated for his role in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. Following his hug with Hanks, Corden also embraced Bradley Cooper, who was nominated for producing Joker.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

During the performance of "Into the Unknown" from Frozen 2, Molly Sims was spotted singing along while she FaceTimed her kids at the bar, as she sipped both sparkling water and champagne.

A bit later, Zellweger stuck to water as she stood alone near the bar. Though she appeared a bit nervous, she was gracious to fans who approached, one of whom was Gal Gadot. Billy Porter also fielded interactions with fans while sipping champagne at the bar, even hugging many people who were gathered around.

Shortly after that, Geena Davis was spotted stashing two sandwiches in her purse.

Rooney Mara was later seen texting and posing for a pic with a fan, before returning to her seat hand in hand with her longtime beau, Joaquin Phoenix, who took home the Best Actor award for his work in Joker.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

As Saoirse Ronan and her mom enjoyed a cocktail at the bar, Jost ordered two tequila sodas. The Saturday Night Live star then met up with his fiancee, who had been in the restroom. Once they reunited, Jost and Johansson chatted with Gerard Butler and his girlfriend. Butler offered Johansson a kiss on the shoulder as the couples said their goodbyes.

Later, Shia LaBeouf and his Peanut Butter Falcon co-star, Zack Gottsagen, were spotted grabbing some snacks, while Porter was seen kicking off his heels in the bar.

All those gathered at the bar seemed moved by Billie Eilish's In Memoriam performance, shushing people as it began, offering a big "aww" when Kobe Bryant was recognized, and applauding after the segment concluded.

Watch the video below for more on this year's ceremony.

Reporting by Brendon Geoffrion

RELATED CONTENT:

Chrissy Teigen Rocks a Sheer Gown With John Legend at the 'Vanity Fair' Oscars After-Party

Brad Pitt Crashes Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's Oscars Date Night

Bradley Cooper and Renee Zellweger Share Cute Oscars Moment 9 Years After Split