Natalie Portman Honors Snubbed Female Directors With 2020 Oscars Look

Natalie Portman used fashion to make a statement at the 2020 Oscars. The 38-year-old actress stunned in a Dior gown and embroidered cape, the latter of which featured the names of all the female directors who weren't nominated for Oscars.

After this year's nominations were announced, many expressed disappointment that no female directors were nominated in the category, which instead recognized Bong Joon-ho (Parasite), Sam Mendes (1917), Todd Phillips (Joker), Martin Scorsese (The Irishman) and Quentin Tarantino (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood).

Those who had apparently been snubbed included Greta Gerwig (Little Women), Marielle Heller (A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood) and Lorene Scafaria (Hustlers).

This isn't the first time Portman has made a statement about the lack of female directing nominees. In fact, she presented the award at the 2018 Golden Globes, and introduced the category by saying, "Here are the all-male nominees."

At Sunday's ceremony, Portman walked the carpet with her husband, Benjamin Millepied. The cute couple, who tied the knot in 2012, exchanged adoring looks as they posed for pics.

