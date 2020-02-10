Leonardo DiCaprio and Camila Morrone Make Couple Debut at 2020 Oscars

Leonardo DiCaprio and Camila Morrone are one good-looking couple.

The Once Upon a Time…In Hollywood star and the Argentinian actress made their first public appearance at the 2020 Oscars on Sunday. While the two did not walk the red carpet together, they were seen sitting next to each other once inside the Dolby Theatre.

During Janelle Monáe's opening performance, she went into the audience and interacted with the stunning pair. DiCaprio, 45, looked dapper in a black Giorgio Armani tuxedo, while his lady love, Morrone, 22, was pretty in a pink gown. DiCaprio is nominated for Best Actor in a Leading Role for his work in OUATIH.

Camila Morrone is sitting between Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt, god really has favorites. pic.twitter.com/tnTYq5SYLq — ً (@kiingstyles) February 10, 2020

On the red carpet, the two looked picture-perfect as they posed for the cameras.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Morrone, meanwhile, was also in good company, as her stepfather, Al Pacino, was also in attendance. Pacino was nominated for Best Supporting Actor for The Irishman. The award went to Brad Pitt.

The actress has previously addressed her and DiCaprio's age difference. "There's so many relationships in Hollywood -- and in the history of the world -- where people have large age gaps," she told the Los Angeles Times, acknowledging that judgment about her relationship does bother her at times. "I just think anyone should be able to date who they want to date."

Morrone understands, however, why the public is so fascinated by her and DiCaprio as a couple. The two have been romantically linked since December 2017.

For more of ET's Oscar content, watch below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Oscars Opening Addresses Lack of Diversity in Nominees

The Best Dressed Celebs at 2020 Oscars -- Janelle Monáe, Florence Pugh and More!

Brad Pitt Wins First Acting Oscar, Thanks His Kids in Emotional Speech