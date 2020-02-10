Idina Menzel, Laura Dern and More Are Pretty in Pink at 2020 Oscars

With Valentine's Day around the corner, there's no such thing as too much pink!



Celebrities including Idina Menzel, Regina King and Caitriona Balfe dazzled in pink at the 2020 Oscars in Hollywood, California, on Sunday.

Best Supporting Actress winner Laura Dern stunned in a pale pink-and-black outfit, which matched her mom, Diane Ladd, whom she brought along as her date. The two previously attended the glitzy awards ceremony back when Dern was just six years old and accompanied Ladd, who was up for the same award for her role in Alice Doesn't Live Here Anymore.

Outlander actress Balfe opted for a black fishtail gown, but it was the sheer, pink billowing blouse-style overlay that had everyone talking.

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood favorite Julia Butters went all-out in a glittery, ruffled ensemble which would no doubt spark envy in many 10-year-old pink lovers. The young starlet even had a blingy pink purse with a turkey sandwich inside it in case she got the munchies.



"There is a sandwich in my purse because I was smart this time," she told ET. "The other awards, I was hungry, I was starving, and sometimes, either, they don't have food or I don't care for the food."

On the less outrageous end of the scale, King stunned in an elegant, blush gown by Versace, which had pretty, intricate silver detailing around her upper body.

Meanwhile, Menzel rocked a purply pink, strapless gown with a giant bow, while Molly Sims also had pink tinges in her gorgeous, long-sleeved, plunging gown, which had a sexy, high split.

Lucky lady Camila Morrone also wowed in pink while accompanying her boyfriend, Leonardo DiCaprio, to the ceremony, in the couple's first official red carpet appearance together.

See more on Oscars fashion below.

