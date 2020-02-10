Here's Why Blac Chyna Was at the Oscars

Blac Chyna's appearance at the 92nd Annual Academy Awards has been explained. After the 31-year-old bewildered fans by showing up on the red carpet for the annual awards show, she took to Instagram to clarify her reason for attending.

"Headed to the Oscars with my Award winning engineer @titojustmusic," Chyna, who shares a 3-year-old daughter, Dream, with her ex, Rob Kardashian, captioned a video of her and music producer Christopher Trujillo singing in the car.

Trujillo has produced music for Ariana Grande, Fifth Harmony, Cheryl Cole and more.

Prior to the news that Chyna was Trujillo's plus one, fans took to Twitter to express confusion at her red carpet appearance.

Billy Eichner quipped, "Loved her in Marriage Story," in response to Chyna's attendance, referencing the Oscar-nominated movie starring Adam Driver, Scarlett Johansson and Laura Dern, who went home with a Best Supporting Actress statuette for her performance.

Loved her in Marriage Story. https://t.co/MLnKQPHVqr — billy eichner (@billyeichner) February 9, 2020

"How tf did Blac Chyna finesse her way into the #Oscars?!" one person questioned.

How tf did Blac Chyna finesse her way into the #Oscars?! pic.twitter.com/zKJOtruUN8 — Joshua Chenault (@joshuachenault1) February 9, 2020

"Blac Chyna at the #Oscars who would have thought this day will come," another person commented.

BlacChyna at the #Oscars who would have thought this day will come pic.twitter.com/9bWD83ecNq — Kofi (@ANTI_Apologetic) February 9, 2020

Blac Chyna when they ask to see her invite to the #Oscars pic.twitter.com/VkOLhJPDx8 — Trab (@mile12hurts) February 10, 2020

Why is Blac Chyna at the Oscars? Was she in Little Women? pic.twitter.com/n9eOmZYXJ7 — Link Lauren (@itslinklauren) February 9, 2020

+ blac chyna at the oscars, she’s the greatest hustle that has come out of dc...honestly, truly. pic.twitter.com/pnNJAjQuva — levauni, (@floradiosa) February 9, 2020

Who knows why she is invited, but girl is SERVING LOOKS and anybody that says otherwise is just hating. — Mario Rodriguez (@Mario_R0driguez) February 9, 2020

