Backstreet Boys coming to The Woodlands in October

Published: February 10, 2020, 11:05 am Updated: February 10, 2020, 11:19 am

The Woodlands – Houston, it’s time to rock your body with the Backstreet Boys this fall.

The iconic pop music group announced they are bringing their DNA World Tour to the Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion in The Woodlands on Oct. 2.

Tickets will on sale to the public at 10 a.m. Friday at Live Nation. Fan club members will have access to the pre-sale beginning 10 a.m. Tuesday.

