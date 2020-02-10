'90 Day Fiance': Tania Breaks Down in Tears During Romantic Wedding to Syngin

Tania and Syngin finally made it down the aisle on Sunday's season finale of 90 Day Fiance.

Tania, who hails from Connecticut, and Syngin, who moved from South Africa to be with Tania, experienced difficulties in this season, arguing about big issues like how they weren't on the same page when it comes to having children right away and Syngin not knowing what he wants to do for a living. Their latest argument came after Tania admitted she doesn't think Syngin is her "soulmate," and that she feels like her first love is actually her soulmate. But after Syngin confronts Tania about the hurtful statement -- and Tania's own friends tell her she was being insensitive -- Tania reassures him that she does believe they were meant to be together, recalling their chance meeting when she was traveling to South Africa and he was a bartender.

The couple chose to get married at a house they rented on Airbnb, and it's a race to get the preparations ready on their big day. Meanwhile, Tania -- who's made it a point to stress how unconventional she is as a person this season -- decided to get married in a black dress instead of a traditional white dress.

Perhaps most shocking, the usually unsentimental Tania breaks down in tears during the ceremony when Syngin gets on his knees to say his vows. Syngin jokes that when he saw Tania he knew it would be "more than a one night stand" and promises to love her for as long as he can. As for Tania, she promises she will always call him when she's out drinking -- a memorable argument they had this season -- and to knock down the walls she has built to let him in emotionally.

After the two say their vows, instead of exchanging wedding rings, they get matching tattoos on their ring fingers. Tania explains they both got the Sagittarius sign, symbolizing their love for travel.

Still, Tania's sister -- who hasn't exactly been a fan of Tania throughout the season -- couldn't help but throw a little shade at the gesture.

During a preview of the 90 Day Fiance tell-all special airing next week on TLC, Tania once again finds herself defending her statement that Syngin isn't her soulmate when the other couples confront her about it. ET actually spoke to Syngin back in October before the season aired, and he talked about the drama he experienced coming to America for love.

"You will see me go through some pretty rough -- not stuff -- but some pretty rough sh*t," he said bluntly. "So, it's like a whole new experience for me. You know, taxes are high, that's all I'm saying."

