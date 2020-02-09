Kylie Jenner's Daughter Stormi Sings Her Viral 'Rise and Shine' Song

Rise and shine! Stormi Webster is following in both her parents' footsteps. The 2-year-old daughter of rapper Travis Scott and makeup mogul Kylie Jenner had some fun with a karaoke machine over the weekend.

Showing off her skills on her mom's Instagram account, Stormi started off holding the pink microphone and saying, "Hello, hello, hello," when her mom encouraged her to sing something.

"Sing something, say, rise and shine!" Kylie encouraged her daughter, teasing her viral "Rise and Shine" meme.

Stormi then mimicked her mom, dutifully repeating, "Rise and shine!"

This past fall, Kylie's older sisters, Kourtney, Kim, and Khloe Kardashian, all spoke with ET's Keltie Knight about the Kylie Cosmetics founder's viral moment.

"We were laughing so hard even the other night with her," Kim said of the song. "Like, how did this become a thing? This is so funny to us. All the memes that they were making."

Kylie recently celebrated Stormi's second birthday with an epic Stormi World party. Watch the clip below for more:

