Julia Butters Shares Why She Packed a Sandwich in Her Purse at the 2020 Oscars (Exclusive)

Julia Butters is ready for the 2020 Oscars.

The 10-year-old Once Upon a Time in Hollywoodbreakout star made sure to bring her own snacks for the three-hour ceremony at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on Sunday. Adorably dressed in a pink Christian Siriano creation with a Lark & Berry London necklace, Butters showed off her circular, bedazzled purse to ET's Kevin Frazier and guest co-host Sharon Osbourne.

"It is crazy! It is very heavy! Give it a feel," she said, before showing off the sandwich she had tucked into her purse. "There is a sandwich in my purse because I was smart this time. The other awards I was hungry, I was starving, and sometimes, either, they don't have food or I don't care for the food."

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Butters is making her debut at the Academy Awards, but has been attending a number of red carpet events during awards season thanks to her role in the Quentin Tarantino flick. As for how she feels about her co-stars, Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt, receiving Oscar nominations she told ET: "They deserve all the success that's coming to them and that has come to them and they're really wonderful people, such amazing artists."

Meanwhile, it appears as if Butters is already an accessories queen, traveling with chic purses at previous events. At the Screen Actors Guild Awards, she shined in a silver sequin suit with a black mini bag.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

At the Golden Globes, she accessorized her princess gown with a black pouch purse with a jewel-encrusted handle.

Steve Granitz/WireImage

And at the Costume Designers Guild Awards, she completed her look with a gold metallic purse with pearl detailing.

Jon Kopaloff/WireImage

For more on Butters, watch below.

RELATED CONTENT:

'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' Star Julia Butters Shares a Sweet Memory of Luke Perry (Exclusive)

SAG Awards 2020: Julia Butters Talks Excitement Over Spotting Jennifer Aniston

'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' Breakout Julia Butters on Her Scene Stealing Role (Exclusive)