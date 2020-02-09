From Billy Porter to Mindy Kaling: See All of the 2020 Oscars Red Carpet Arrivals!

Oscars Sunday is finally here, and Hollywood's biggest stars are starting to arrive on the red carpet!

The 2020 Academy Awards, taking place at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California, is the finale of awards season, and it's undoubtedly the most glamorous of all.



In addition to the show's historic moments, the Oscars red carpet always debuts iconic looks that'll be talked about for years to come -- and we're ready to witness it all!

As far as who we'll be seeing, let's start with the movies leading the nominations. Joker has the most nods and is up for Best Picture, as are Ford v Ferrari, The Irishman, Jojo Rabbit, Little Women, Marriage Story, 1917, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and Parasite. Brad Pitt is up for Best Supporting Actor for his performance in OUATIH, as well as his co-star, Leonardo DiCaprio, who was nominated in the Best Actor category alongside Antonio Banderas (Pain and Glory), Adam Driver (Marriage Story), Joaquin Phoenix (Joker) and Jonathan Pryce (The Two Popes).

The ladies up for major awards -- and who will no doubt debut stunning looks at the Oscars -- are Laura Dern (Marriage Story), Florence Pugh (Little Women) and Scarlett Johansson (Jojo Rabbit) are among those up for Best Supporting Actress, with Johansson also earning a Best Actress nomination for Marriage Story, along with Cynthia Erivo (Harriet), Saoirse Ronan (Little Women), Charlize Theron (Bombshell) and Renée Zellweger (Judy).



Billy Porter looked fabulous on the red carpet as expected. The Pose actor turned heads in a custom Giles Deacon couture ensemble of gold feather-like top and a voluminous printed skirt, complete with gold platform buckled heels and Atelier Swarovski fine jewelry.

Regina King, who is presenting tonight, looked regal in a blush pink embellished gown that featured an asymmetric bust and neckline and A-line draped skirt. She paired the dress with Harry Winston diamonds.

Mindy Kaling brightened up the red carpet in a vibrant canary yellow one-shoulder gown, accessorized with a statement diamond necklace.

See all of the gorgeous red carpet arrivals in the gallery below.



