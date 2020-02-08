Jennifer Lopez, Kylie Jenner, Miley Cyrus and More Attend Star-Studded Tom Ford LA Fashion Show

Tom Ford's fashion show was full of stars!

The biggest celebs flocked to Milk Studios in Hollywood on Friday night to sit front row at the designer's fall/winter 2020 fashion show, which Ford decided to debut in Los Angeles instead of New York, ahead of the Oscars on Sunday.

Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez, Kylie Jenner, Miley Cyrus, Kate Hudson and Ciara were some of the big names to attend the show. Even the runway was star-studded with Gigi and Bella Hadid and Kendall Jenner strutting down the catwalk in Ford's latest creations.

Ahead, see the stars stun in their Tom Ford ensembles at the fashion show.

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez enjoyed a glamorous date night at the event. Lopez stunned in a plunging black dress, glittery heels and sparkly choker. Rodriguez looked handsome in a brown velvet jacket. A source tells ET the couple are planning to wed in the summer.

BFA

Kylie Jenner made her way to the front row in a silver embroidered hexagon mini dress with black laser cut details. Kylie's mom Kris Jenner and her boyfriend Corey Gamble were also in attendance.

BFA

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for TOM FORD: AUTUMN/WINTER 2020 RUNWAY SHOW

Miley Cyrus was every bit of rock 'n' roll in a plunging black wide-leg jumpsuit as she sported a brighter blonde mullet-style haircut.

BFA

Demi Moore and Rob Lowe had a St. Elmo's Fire reunion as they posed together on the red carpet ahead of the runway show. Demi had a mom-and-daughter night out as she held hands with her eldest child, Rumer Willis.

BFA

BFA

Kate Hudson made a vibrant appearance in a chrome green armor bralette and lime green maxi skirt.

BFA

Lil Nas X turned heads in a red leopard print embroidered pantsuit, black shirt and leather Chelsea boots.

BFA

Ciara and Russell Wilson looked absolutely gorgeous together. Ciara, who is pregnant with her third child, towered in a black asymmetric gown, while Wilson rocked a gray leopard print denim jacket, black turtleneck and trousers.

BFA

Jason Momoa, in a rust suede western jacket, and Lisa Bonet, in a long black coat and patterned dress, were another adorable couple to steal our hearts that night.

BFA

Tracee Ellis Ross looked chic in a black caped dress that featured a multicolored starburst-shaped embroidery.

BFA

Joe Alwyn, who was briefly featured in girlfriend Taylor Swift's new Netflix documentary, sat between Ross, Anna Wintour and daughter Bee Carrozzini.

BFA

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos and girlfriend Lauren Sanchez was seen sitting front row next to Wintour and Carrozzini.

BFA

