Dwayne Johnson Holds Back Tears While Giving Emotional Eulogy at Father Rocky's Funeral

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is honoring his late father.

The actor posted an emotional video on Friday of himself giving a eulogy at his dad, Rocky Johnson's, funeral. In the 10-minute Instagram clip, Dwayne slowly begins his speech, as he tries to hold back tears.

"I wish I had one more shot to say goodbye, say I love you, say thank you," he starts. He then continues to share how he found out that his father died, as well as the amazing and hard-working person he was. The actor then explains how his father, as well as his grandfather, were trailblazers in their industries and fought for racial equality, before giving his final statements.

"I wish your soul at rest and at ease. No more pain, no more regret," he says before taking a moment and choking up. "I'm sorry, just give me a second… I'm so happy he had friends, a place like this to come to."

"This isn't good bye. This is just, I'll see you down the road. We'll see you down the road," he adds.

"Dad, you lived a full and meaningful life • You trail blazed and even harder, you changed people’s harsh behaviors toward a man of color," The Rock wrote alongside his post. "Paving the way for me, my family and generations to come. You loved us with the capacity of which you could - given all the givens. Raised me with an iron hand and a tough complicated love."

"A love that now, as a father and man, I’ve learned to refine as I raise my own children. I wish I had one more shot," he continued. "To say one more thing. You were taken too fast. Slipped right thru my hands. But you were so loved, lived so full, defined culture and now you rest high. Peacefully. And that makes my heart smile. I love you and now I have an angel to call by name. I’ll see you down the road, Soulman. Til we meet again. Your son 🥃🖤"

Former wrestler Rocky died of a pulmonary embolism caused by a blood clot on his leg on Jan. 15. He was 75.

Since his death, the Ballers star has paid tribute to his father and opened up about his sudden passing. For more on Rocky's life and legacy, watch below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Reveals His Father Rocky Johnson's Cause of Death: 'He Went Quick'

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Shares Heartwarming Tribute to 'Trailblazing' Dad Rocky

Rocky Johnson, Wrestler and Father of Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson, Dead at 75