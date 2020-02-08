Cindy Crawford's Son Presley Gerber Shows Off His New Face Tattoo

Presley Gerber has a new look.

Cindy Crawford's 20-year-old son debuted his new face tattoo. The model posted a video of tattoo artist Jonathan “JonBoy” Valena working on the art piece that he got on his right cheek. The new ink reads, "misunderstood" in capital letters.

"Thanks homie 😈 @jonboytattoo," Gerber captioned the post, which also included a post pic of himself with JonBoy. The artist also posted the same photo, captioning it, "Sorry mom," as well a closer photo of Gerber pointing at his tattoo.

Gerber's mother, or sister Kaia Gerber, have yet to comment on his face tattoo. However, some followers have shared their dislike for his latest ink, with Gerber calling them out.

"Are you really that misunderstood? Having all the money at your disposal is never a good thing in life. You must be so bored. Hope you do something good in the future with it ☝🏻," one user wrote.

Gerber replied, "Getting colder but I like the hustle guys!"

Gerber joins Selena Gomez, LeBron James and Vanessa Hudgens, who all recently got new tattoos. See more in the video below.

