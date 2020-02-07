Post Malone’s Latest Face Tattoo Is Very Graphic

Post Malone is running out of real estate on his face! The 24-year-old rapper got yet another face tattoo this week that covers his left cheek.

The new ink, which was captured by his tour photographer, Adam Degross, is of a circular saw with red blood coming out of it.

Malone got the ink in Kansas City, Missouri, where he performed on Thursday night at the Sprint Center.

Malone got the ink from artist Ruben Reza, who created the body art backstage at the arena. He also gave Malone's road manager, Jay, a wrist tattoo that reads, "Posty Co."

The "Goodbyes" emcee has lots of tattoos on his face including the words "Stay Away" and "Always Tired" in script, an ace of spades card, and barbed wire.

During an October 2018 appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Malone admitted that he originally got tattoos because of his pal Justin Bieber.

"We were working on Stoney, and then we had a tattoo artist come through, and I was like, 'You know what? Justin Bieber’s got some tatts, and I love you, but I know I’m way tougher than you,'” he joked of the pop star at the time.

RELATED CONTENT:

Shaquille O'Neal's Son Shareef Gets Kobe and Gianna Bryant Tattoos

LeBron James and Anthony Davis Get New Tattoos in Honor of Kobe Bryant

Brooklyn Beckham Tattoos His Siblings' Names on His Fingers