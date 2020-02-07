John Legend to stop in Houston this summer for ‘Bigger Love 2020’ tour
HOUSTON – John Legend announced his Bigger Love Tour will kick-off this summer, and Houston will be one of the 25 cities he stops in.
The Grammy-award winning singer is set to perform at the Financial Smart Centre in Sugar Land on Thursday, Aug. 13, and will make other stops in cities like New York, Los Angeles, Philadelphia, Boston, Dallas, Seattle, Dayton and more before wrapping up on Sept. 25 in San Diego.
Presale tickets for the tour will go on sale Feb. 11-12 from 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Local presales go on sale Feb. 13 from 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Public on-sale starts on Valentine’s Day at 10 a.m. To sign up for presales and receive more information, go to JohnLegend.com.
Can’t make the Houston concert? Here is a list of other concert dates.
Aug. 12 Dallas, TX Verizon Theatre at Grand Prairie
Aug. 13 Houston, TX Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land
Aug. 15 Nashville, TN Ascend Amphitheater
Aug. 16 Atlanta, GA Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park
Aug. 18 Sunrise, FL BB&T Center
Aug. 19 Saint Augustine, FL The Saint Augustine Amphitheatre
Aug. 21 Washington, DC Wolf Trap - Filene Center
Aug. 22 Atlantic City, NJ Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa
Aug. 24 New York, NY Radio City Music Hall
Aug. 27 Philadelphia, PA The Metropolitan Opera House
Aug. 28 Lenox, MA Tanglewood - Koussevitzky Music Shed
Aug. 29 Mashantucket, CT Foxwoods Resort Casino - Grand Theater
Aug. 31 Boston, MA Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion
Sept. 02 Toronto, ON Budweiser Stage
Sept. 03 Detroit, MI Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill
Sept. 05 Dayton, OH Rose Music Center at The Heights
Sept. 06 Chicago, IL Ravinia Festival
Sept. 10 Seattle, WA Chateau St. Michelle
Sept. 11 Seattle, WA Chateau St. Michelle
Sept. 13 Vancouver, BC Rogers Arena
Sept. 14 Portland, OR Keller Auditorium
Sept. 16 Berkeley, CA The Greek Theatre
Sept. 17 Santa Barbara, CA Santa Barbara Bowl
Sept. 19 Las Vegas, NV The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas
Sept. 20 Tucson, AZ Casino Del Sol - Ava Amphitheater
Sept. 22 Los Angeles, CA Greek Theatre
Sept. 25 San Diego, CA Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre
