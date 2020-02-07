John Legend to stop in Houston this summer for ‘Bigger Love 2020’ tour

HOUSTON – John Legend announced his Bigger Love Tour will kick-off this summer, and Houston will be one of the 25 cities he stops in.

The Grammy-award winning singer is set to perform at the Financial Smart Centre in Sugar Land on Thursday, Aug. 13, and will make other stops in cities like New York, Los Angeles, Philadelphia, Boston, Dallas, Seattle, Dayton and more before wrapping up on Sept. 25 in San Diego.

Presale tickets for the tour will go on sale Feb. 11-12 from 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Local presales go on sale Feb. 13 from 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Public on-sale starts on Valentine’s Day at 10 a.m. To sign up for presales and receive more information, go to JohnLegend.com.

Can’t make the Houston concert? Here is a list of other concert dates.

Aug. 12 Dallas, TX Verizon Theatre at Grand Prairie

Aug. 13 Houston, TX Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land

Aug. 15 Nashville, TN Ascend Amphitheater

Aug. 16 Atlanta, GA Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park

Aug. 18 Sunrise, FL BB&T Center

Aug. 19 Saint Augustine, FL The Saint Augustine Amphitheatre

Aug. 21 Washington, DC Wolf Trap - Filene Center

Aug. 22 Atlantic City, NJ Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa

Aug. 24 New York, NY Radio City Music Hall

Aug. 27 Philadelphia, PA The Metropolitan Opera House

Aug. 28 Lenox, MA Tanglewood - Koussevitzky Music Shed

Aug. 29 Mashantucket, CT Foxwoods Resort Casino - Grand Theater

Aug. 31 Boston, MA Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion

Sept. 02 Toronto, ON Budweiser Stage

Sept. 03 Detroit, MI Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill

Sept. 05 Dayton, OH Rose Music Center at The Heights

Sept. 06 Chicago, IL Ravinia Festival

Sept. 10 Seattle, WA Chateau St. Michelle

Sept. 11 Seattle, WA Chateau St. Michelle

Sept. 13 Vancouver, BC Rogers Arena

Sept. 14 Portland, OR Keller Auditorium

Sept. 16 Berkeley, CA The Greek Theatre

Sept. 17 Santa Barbara, CA Santa Barbara Bowl

Sept. 19 Las Vegas, NV The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas

Sept. 20 Tucson, AZ Casino Del Sol - Ava Amphitheater

Sept. 22 Los Angeles, CA Greek Theatre

Sept. 25 San Diego, CA Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre