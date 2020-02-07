'Hills' Stars Kristin Cavallari, Heidi Montag and Audrina Patridge Reunite, Bring Up Lauren Conrad Drama

Just a few minutes together and former Hills co-stars Kristin Cavallari, Heidi Montag, and Audrina Patridge are bringing up all their old drama! The ladies reunited in Nashville, Tennessee, for some fun last month and fans will get a chance to see the reality stars' antics on next Thursday's episode of Very Cavallari.

"I miss my old Hills friends," Kristin says in a new promo clip.

The former co-stars then hit the town together where they quickly returned to old drama.

"You kind of went through that with Lauren," Audrina says to Heidi, referencing their former pal and co-star, Lauren Conrad.

"And so she's like, 'Oh, I don't like Spencer, so,'" Heidi adds, referencing her husband, Spencer Pratt.

"That's right!" Kristin recalls.

"And I said, 'Then I'm off the show'" Heidi claims.

Kristin later explains of her pals, "We have this bond for life. It's a very big deal."

This past March, Cavallari dished to ET about potentially making a cameo on the reboot of her old show, The Hills: New Beginnings.

“I mean, of course! I would love to make a cameo,” she said of the show, which stars Montag, Patridge, Justin Bobby Brescia, Jason Wahler, Brody Jenner and more.

She added that the fact that her show is on E! while The Hills is on MTV makes it difficult for crossovers, but with Montag and Patridge's upcoming cameo on Very Cavallari, fans might be able to see everyone's favorite reality TV villain back in L.A. soon.

Very Cavallari airs Thursday at 9 p.m. ET on E!

