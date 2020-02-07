Chrissy Teigen Rocks Leggings With John Legend's Face on the Butt: Pic!

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend will never seize to amaze us!

The Bring the Funny star took to Instagram on Thursday to show of her flashy new pants -- that include her husband's face on her butt. In the pic, she's on her hands and knees looking back, and wearing a black tank top and leggings that have red-and-pink stripes and hearts with Legend in the middle.

"We get ... really random stuff sent to the house," the mother-of-two captioned her silly pic. Fans and friends couldn't get enough of her outfit, with Queer Eye star Antoni Porowski jokingly commenting, "I'm happy you're enjoying them."

Teigen's followers love seeing these funny moments on her Instagram page. Earlier this month, she posted a hilarious video of their daughter, Luna, calling her dad "John" when she was holding their new dog, Petey the poodle.

"I was taking her to school this morning and she said it again! And she laughed, so she knows it's a thing she's not supposed to do, but now she's just messing with me," Legend told ET last month.

"When she gets a laugh, she will... she'll continue it," Teigen explained.

"She's a lot like this one," Legend shared, pointing to his wife.

