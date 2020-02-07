Britney Spears pop-up museum lets fans relive her most iconic moments

LOS ANGELES – Oops -- she did it again or at least it can feel that way for Britney Spears fans.

The pop star’s most iconic moments are now on display. The interactive museum called “The Zone: Britney Spears” has opened in Los Angeles. The nine rooms are each designed to mimic a different Spears video or musical era.

It also features some of Spears’ most iconic outfits and music videos, including “Baby One More Time,” “Toxic” and “I’m a Slave 4 U." The pop-up runs through April 26.

Entry will cost $60 per person.