Demi Lovato is getting her own talk show!

Quibi, a mobile entertainment platform that's launching on April 6, announced on Thursday a 10-episode series fronted by the 27-year-old singer.

Tentatively titled Pillow Talk With Demi Lovato, the "Anyone" singer will use the new platform to discuss a range of topics. Joined by celebrity guests and various experts, Lovato's show will include candid conversations about everything from body positivity to sex, relationships, social media and wellness.

"I've always considered myself someone that speaks honestly about issues that face my generation," Lovato shared in a statement. "We're excited to bring those frank conversations to a public forum, where people can have the opportunity to relate to the topics and guests, while finding room for laughter and learning."

The series is also executive produced by Lovato, along with her manager, Scooter Braun, and Allison Kaye, Scott Manson, JD Roth and Adam Greener.

The exciting news comes just a few days after Lovato flawlessly sang the national anthem at Super Bowl LIV. ET spoke with the singer just moments later, where she revealed how she was feeling about her performance.

"I don't remember anything! I blacked out," she exclaimed. "I was so excited."

Lovato's attendance at the NFL Championship game between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers came exactly one week after she made her long-awaited musical comeback. The brunette beauty performed her emotional new song, "Anyone," at the 2020 GRAMMYs, marking her first major performance since 2018.

