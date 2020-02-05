Watch Jennifer Lopez Give Shakira a Congratulatory Pat on the Butt After Super Bowl Halftime Show

Jennifer Lopez and Shakira "did it!"

The Latina superstars absolutely slayed their Super Bowl LIV halftime show inside Miami's Hard Rock Stadium, and -- just like their fans -- they're still not over the unforgettable weekend. On Wednesday, J.Lo took to Instagram to share a behind-the-scenes video of what went down just moments after her and Shak's performance ended.

Surrounded by hundreds of their dancers screaming, "We did it!," Lopez walked over to Shakira, patted her on the butt, and gave her a high-five and giant celebratory hug. "LOVE this moment with me and @shakira literally seconds after we went off air!!" the New York native captioned it. "We were so happy!! #MissionAccomplished #SuperBowlHalftime #LatinoGang #GirlsGirls #StrongerTogether."

The epic moment, which you can watch below, was captured by crew members on the field from different angles.

Across her socials, Lopez also shared the exciting news that the NFL's full clip of their halftime show has already surpassed 85 million views. It's now the most-watched and most-liked halftime show of all-time on YouTube.

Fans have also been flocking to YouTube to rewatch the ladies' older music videos. Shakira's "Hips Don't Lie" and Lopez’s "Jenny From the Block," for example, saw a 108% and 200% spike in views, respectively, since Sunday.

And the same can be said about their music! Lopez shared that streams of her music have risen by 335% on Spotify, 432% on Amazon Music and 426% increased Alexa requests. Shakira's streams have risen by 230%, 150% and 303% on the same respective platforms.

For more on how the ladies have been celebrating since Sunday, watch the video below.

