Prince William Is Such a Cute Girl Dad After a Fan Says Princess Charlotte Is Her Favorite

Prince William is the ultimate girl dad!

The 37-year-old Duke of Cambridge is the dad to 6-year-old Prince George, 4-year-old Princess Charlotte and 1-year-old Prince Louis.

On Tuesday, he visited South Wales with his wife, Kate Middleton, where he greeted well-wishers at a variety of stops during the day-long appearance.

At the resort of Mumbles in Wales, one woman called out to William, telling him that his daughter, Princess Charlotte, was her favorite.

"Yes, she is lovely -- just like my wife," the proud William replied, according to royal reporters.

The couple got several gifts for their three children during their outing, including customized boxing gloves from the Bulldogs Gym and three stuffed dragons (the symbol of Wales) from the Tata Steel Plant.

William and Kate were given these mini boxing gloves for their three children when they visited @BulldogsBCA in Port Talbot 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 pic.twitter.com/KfpcfC6B9c — Simon Perry (@SPerryPeoplemag) February 4, 2020

TOBY MELVILLE/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Charlotte herself is growing up quickly. In addition to attending school with her older brother, she also joined her parents for the Christmas Day service at the Church of St. Mary Magdalene on the Queen’s Sandringham estate in Norfolk, located in the English countryside north of London.

While there, she greeted well wishers and received flowers and an inflatable flamingo from fans.

