Peter Weber on Why More of His Face Injury Wasn't Featured on 'The Bachelor' (Exclusive)

A three-second snippet of hotel security camera footage was all Bachelor fans saw of Peter Weber's freak accident.

The 28-year-old pilot was forced to get over 20 stitches when he hit his head on a golf cart and then accidentally shoved a glass into his face in Costa Rica last October -- but viewers didn't see much of the injury or his recovery onscreen during Monday night's episode.

As Weber told ET's Lauren Zima on Wednesday, "The only footage we had was that grainy hotel [security camera] footage."

"The cameras weren't rolling at all. We had just finished doing some b-roll, so I was kind of happy they even showed that part," he explained, adding that cameras didn't follow him to the hospital, which was "like, two and a half hours" away. "We were in the middle of the jungle," he said.

ABC

Weber previously told ET that the aftermath of his injury "looked like a murder scene."

"There was a ton of blood," he said, noting his forehead was "split open." "It just started pouring out."



"I was kind of, like, dazed," Weber remembered. "I didn't feel it at all, to be honest. My endorphins were just, like, firing, and everyone just rushes over and puts their hand on it. I ended up finding out later on how bad it was. I've seen the first picture and I was like, 'Oh my god. I'll never look the same again.' The plastic surgeon, he took care of me. He did a good job."



See more on Weber in the video below.

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC. The show will also air an episode on Wednesday, Feb. 5 -- and ET will be live blogging along the way.

RELATED CONTENT:

'The Bachelor' Sneak Peek: Peter Weber Digs Into Hannah Ann's Past Relationships (Exclusive)

'The Bachelor': Peter Weber Is Left With a Major Warning

'The Bachelor': How Peter Weber's Face Injury Was Addressed on the Show