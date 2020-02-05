2020 Billboard Latin Music Awards Nominations: See the List
Looks like it’s going to be another big year for Bad Bunny and Ozuna. They each received 14 nominations for this year’s Billboard Latin Music Awards, including Artist of the Year. The awards show will air live on April 23 from Las Vegas on Telemundo.
The nominees were announced on Wednesday via Telemundo’s Instagram. Daddy Yankee and J Balvin each received 12 nominations, while Anuel AA and Farruko both earned 10. Sech and Snow have seven nominations each, and Becky G, Karol G and Rosalía are each up for three.
Here’s the list of nominees:
Artist of the Year:
Bad Bunny
J Balvin
Ozuna
Romeo Santos
Artist of the Year, New:
Jhay Cortez
Manuel Turizo
Paulo Londra
Sech
Tour of the Year:
Bad Bunny
Chayanne
Jennifer Lopez
Marc Anthony
Social Artist of the Year:
Anuel AA
Becky G
Daddy Yankee
Lali
Crossover Artist of the Year:
DJ Snake
Drake
Katy Perry
Snow
Top Latin Album of the Year:
Bad Bunny, X 100PRE
J Balvin & Bad Bunny, OASIS
Luis Fonsi, Vida
Sech, Sueños
Top Latin Albums Artist of the Year, Male:
Bad Bunny
J Balvin
Ozuna
Romeo Santos
Top Latin Albums Artist of the Year, Female:
Becky G
Karol G
Natti Natasha
Shakira
