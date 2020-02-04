'The Bachelor': How Peter Weber's Face Injury Was Addressed on the Show

The moment we've all been waiting for finally arrived on Monday's episode of The Bachelor.

Peter Weber's freak accident was addressed as he greeted his women for the first time in Costa Rica -- just days after being rushed to the hospital following an incident with a golf cart. News broke of his injury on Oct. 8, though host Chris Harrison assured ET at the time that Weber's face injury wasn't as bad as it seemed. The incident was certainly downplayed on The Bachelor.

The show presumably wasn't rolling during the incident, as we caught up with Peter as he stepped off a helicopter to meet his women with a bandage across his forehead.

"What's on your head?" the women asked, with their excitement turning to concern.

"Crazy, crazy story," Weber began, before making up what he thought was a more exciting explanation for his injury.

"It's a rough start to Costa Rica," he said. "I was doing a little exploring, and I noticed this volcano, so I found a trail to take me up to it, to the top. And as I was walking, a puma crosses my path and immediately I just, like, lock eyes with it. And my animal instinct took over, and I just did what had to be done."

"What else am I going to do? If you think this is bad, you should see him right now," Weber joked.

The half-Cuban Bachelor then provided the "actual story."

"When you hear what happened, it's ridiculous. It's bad, though. I was walking out of the [hotel] lobby the other day -- this is a true story," he said as viewers got a dramatic reenactment. "And there was a golf cart. And I ran into the golf cart. And I had a glass in my hand. As I hit my head, I then shattered the glass in my head. It just sounds ridiculous. I frickin' stabbed myself in the head. I have 26 stitches. Like, I will never forget this experience, ever. For the rest of my life, I will be reminded of it."

"It's a little embarrassing," Weber confessed to the camera. "I tried to have some fun with it... Puma the golf cart."

"But we're in Costa Rica, so I'm not going to let this get me down. And this is a gorgeous country, so I'm excited to take advantage of it with you all," he assured the ladies, before asking Sydney on a date.

And while Bachelor cameras weren't rolling, the show did provide us with actual security camera footage of the incident -- and a piercing shattered glass sound effect to go with it.

Though the footage didn't show it, Weber told ET that the aftermath of his injury "looked like a murder scene."

"There was a ton of blood. It looked like a murder scene when it happened," he explained, noting his forehead was "split open." "It just started pouring out."

"I was kind of, like, dazed," Weber remembered. "I didn't feel it at all, to be honest. My endorphins were just, like, firing, and everyone just rushes over and puts their hand on it. I ended up finding out later on how bad it was. I've seen the first picture and I was like, 'Oh my god. I'll never look the same again. The plastic surgeon, he took care of me. He did a good job."



"I could feel the plastic surgeon pulling my skin over to stitch it up," he said.

Weber had his stitches removed by the time production moved to Chile. "It kind of does play a role in a little bit later on in the season. I'm not gonna spoil it, but it's actually kind of cool. The girls took care of me. They definitely kind of felt bad about it, but I wasn't gonna let this slow down my journey to find what I really wanted and it's all good. I got a battle scar now," he said.



"Chicks dig scars, so I'm chilling," he quipped.

