Miley Cyrus Rocks Lingerie During Night In With Boyfriend Cody Simpson -- See the Pics

Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson are sharing a very intimate look at their steamy date night.

They spent their Super Bowl Sunday at home, in very little clothing, while Cyrus gave her boyfriend a haircut.

Simpson took to Instagram to share a slideshow of sexy snapshots showing the "Slide Away" songstress rocking a very revealing black lingerie set as she stood next to him holding a pair of scissors.

"Superbowl supercuts," Simpson captioned the pair of pics, in which he is also shirtless and showing off his numerous tattoos across his arms and chest.

Cyrus herself also took to her Instagram story to share a few particularly sultry shots from their scantily clad hairstyling session.

One pic appeared to be the same as the cover photo from Simpson's post, while the other was a solo shot of Cyrus herself flaunting her figure by her bathroom sink.

Miley Cyrus/Instragram

The skin-baring date night comes just days after Cyrus finalized her divorce from ex-husband Liam Hemsworth, after the pair worked out the final details of their split and reached a settlement in December.

For more on Cyrus and Simpson's high-profile whirlwind romance, check out the video below.

