Kylie Jenner Explains Why She Doesn't Shield Daughter Stormi From Fame

Stormi Webster is the occasional focus of her A-list mom's hugely popular social media posts, has her own makeup collaboration with Kylie Cosmetics, and recently had an insane birthday party complete with her own customized amusement park -- all by the age of 2.

The daughter of Kylie Jenner and her ex Travis Scott certainly is not living the lifestyle of a normal toddler. In her new cover story for Harper's Bazaar, Kylie opens up about raising her daughter in the spotlight after keeping her entire pregnancy and birth private.

"I think about it a lot because the world is just so crazy now,” Kylie tells the magazine. “Exposing her to all of the negativity that comes with the Internet, I think about that too. I’m just trying my best, even though she’s still little, to remind her how blessed we are and that this isn’t normal, the way we live. It’s just our life. People want to take pictures. I think she would feel differently if I was always covering her face like, ‘Don’t look!’”

Kylie and her rapper ex are currently co-parenting their little girl, and the former couple appear to be on excellent terms while caring for their daughter.

“We have such a great relationship,” Kylie says of Travis. “We’re like best friends. We both love Stormi and want what’s best for her. We stay connected and coordinated. I think about [my parents] in situations with Stormi, what they would do. They were very hands-on with me, and I want the same for Stormi.”

Kylie has been open in the past about wanting more kids, telling her older sister, Kim Kardashian West, in a recent YouTube video that she also wants four.

“My friends all pressure me about it,” she says of having more kids. “They love Stormi. I definitely feel pressure to give her a sibling, but there’s no plan.”

Kylie likes the way her momager, Kris Jenner, chose to have her six children.

“Everyone had their own partner,” she says. “Kourtney had Kim. Khloé had Rob. Kendall and I were so close in age. We had a close bond, but we are definitely polar opposites. But it works out. We don’t ever cross. She does her thing and I do mine, then we come together and have a great time.”

She also praises her dad, Caitlyn Jenner, for the part the Olympian had in her childhood.

“My dad was the best growing up,” she says. “Never missed a sports game. Took us to school every day, and our school was like 45 minutes from our house.”

The makeup mogul says she speaks to Caitlyn "every day," adding, “Except I couldn’t talk to her for three or four weeks when she did that show I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! I watched clips online. It was hard to be out of touch for that long, but I feel like it was harder for her because she couldn’t see us.”

