'The Masked Singer': The Robot Gets Shut Down in Truly Shocking Season 3 Premiere

*Caution: Spoilers ahead!*

The Masked Singer's bigger-than-ever third season kicked off on Sunday, following Super Bowl LIV, and fans were introduced to a whole new slew of costumed contestants.

Sunday's big premiere saw the first six (out of 18) secret stars hit the stage to sing their hearts out, with The White Tiger, The Turtle, The Llama, Miss Monster, The Robot and The Kangaroo giving it their all to impress the audience.

Meanwhile, the panel of celebrity "detectives" -- including Robin Thicke, Nicole Scherzinger, Ken Jeong, and Jenny McCarthy, along with guest panelist Jamie Foxx -- did their best to deduce their true identities.

After all six hidden hopefuls belted out their best performances, the audience in the theater voted on who would be moving on and who would home -- and America had to bid farewell to The Robot!

However, on The Masked Singer, every time we have to say goodbye, we get the reward of finding out if our wild guesses and rampant speculation was on point or if we totally missed the mark when the singer finally unmasks.

However, with only one clue package and one performance of "Are You Gonna Go My Way" by Lenny Kravitz, it was anyone's guess as to who The Robot really was. Guesses ranged from Floyd Mayweather to Johnny Knoxville to Flavor Flav.

As it turns out, the guesses were all pretty far off. In fact, the star under the mask turned out to be a legit music superstar: Lil Wayne! The reveal floored the panel and left the audience stunned.

"This is the most shocked I've ever been on this show," Thicke said in awe, after revealing that he's actually worked with Lil Wayne on multiple songs in the past.

When asked why he chose The Robot, the rapper explained it was "for my kids," who are big fans of the show and would be excited to see a robot singing.

With The Robot gone, The Masked Singer has whittled down the competition for the first time in what will undoubtedly be an exciting season.

The rest of The Masked Singer season three airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Fox. ET will be live blogging the show each week, and you can follow along as we break down all the biggest clues and best moments.

Check out the video below to hear more from the panelists on the shocking reveal during Sunday's season premiere.

RELATED CONTENT:

'The Masked Singer': Season 3 Spoilers, Clues and Our Best Guesses at Secret Identities

'The Masked Singer' Season 3: Everything We Know Before the Show Kicks Off!

Jamie Foxx Joining 'The Masked Singer' as Guest Panelist in Season 3 Premiere