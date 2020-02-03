Shakira Revisits Her Greatest Hits in Hip-Shaking Super Bowl Performance

Shakira's Super Bowl performance was one heck of a birthday celebration.

The "La Tortura" singer turned 43 as she co-headlined the halftime show with Jennifer Lopez at Super Bowl LIV on Sunday -- and it was quite a show. From "She Wolf" to "Empire" to killing it on the guitar and delivering her signature belly dancing moves, the Colombian singer gave fans everything they could've hoped for.

Shakira wore a bright red ensemble with fringe, leather and beads, which she completed with matching red boots that had 30,000 crystals on them that took 10 days to complete.

Prior to her performance, Shak shared a video with one of her dancers who she brought out from her hometown of Barranquilla.

"Meet @diazlizdany -an incredible young dancer from my hometown of Barranquilla. I discovered Liz dancing champeta - a Colombian favorite - on @instagram and brought her out to work together on a part of the choreography for my #HalftimeShow!" she wrote on Insta. "She's only 18, but she takes care of her family and works so hard, and she brings so much joy. I'm proud to be able to share this stage today with a fellow Barranquillera, and to show this infectious dance from our hometown to the world."

Meanwhile, Lopez's creative directors, Napoleon and Tabitha D'umo (aka Nappytabs), told ET earlier this week that while Lopez and Shakira would each get their time to shine, they'd also share the stage on Super Bowl Sunday.

"It's a co-headline, so Jennifer and Shakira are splitting the time. But they will come together, and it is going to be exciting... and visual," Tabitha teased. "I can't say much more because everyone just has to tune in!"

"It's two very beautiful, talented women together on the stage, repping what they rep. It's something that wouldn't matter if it was on [TV] or on their Instagram. It will be one of those performances that, when they're together, you'll be like, 'Why didn't this happen before?'" Napoleon added.

Shortly after she and Lopez were announced as Super Bowl halftime performers last September, Shakira opened up about the significance of their historic show.

"I feel incredibly honored and humbled to be, in a way, next to J.Lo, representing the Latino community that is such an important force in the United States," Shakira shared.

"She's a champion in everything she does," the singer said of Lopez. "It's going to be fantastic to be sharing that moment with someone like you."



"She's such a dynamic performer," Lopez marveled about Shakira. "She does her own thing, there's nobody like her, so I know that the two of us together are going to bring that special brand of what we do."

See more on the Super Bowl in the video below.

