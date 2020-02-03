Lady Gaga Shares PDA Pic With Boyfriend Michael Polansky

Lady Gaga isn't hiding her new romance.

On Monday, the 33-year-old singer shared a picture of her cuddled up with her boyfriend, investor and entrepreneur Michael Polansky, on Instagram. In the romantic picture, Gaga sits on Polansky's lap as he wraps his arms around her. Gaga, clad in a blue bikini and a black fishnet overlay, beams as Polansky looks at her adoringly.

"We had so much fun in Miami," she captioned the snap. "Love to all my little monsters and fans, you're the best! ❤️."

Gaga and Polansky were snapped kissing in Miami before the Harvard graduate attended her AT&T TV Super Saturday Night Show at Meridian at Island Gardens. Polansky was later spotted watching her show on a VIP balcony and chatting with her mother, Cynthia Germanotta. The couple was also seen together at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, on Sunday for Super Bowl LIV, ET confirms.

The two have been together as early as New Year's Eve, when they were spotted kissing by fans in Las Vegas as they rang in the new year.

Polansky co-founded and serves as Executive Director of the Parker Foundation, a philanthropy organization that launched in June 2015 thanks to a $600 million gift by Facebook co-founder Sean Parker and his wife, Alexandra. The foundation is dedicated to pursuing systemic change in Life Sciences, Global Public Health, Civic Engagement and the Arts. Notably, Polansky also co-founded the Parker Institute for Cancer Immunotherapy, which works to accelerate the development of breakthrough immune therapies used to treat various forms of cancer.

Gaga's new love interest comes after she split from audio engineer Dan Horton in October.

