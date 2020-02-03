Kansas City Chiefs Win Super Bowl 2020 and Fans Celebrate on Twitter

This year's Super Bowl proved to be a real roller coaster as the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs went toe-to-toe at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida. However, after a hard-fought showdown, there could only be one winner!



After the Chiefs entered the second half of the game down 10 points, they managed to climb back and score big in the final quarter and took home the win, beating the 49ers 20 to 31.

Immediately after the big game, fans of the Chiefs swarmed social media to celebrate the exciting victory.

SUPER BOWL CHAMPS 🏆 pic.twitter.com/EQE78sd6HG — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) February 3, 2020

What a game! The #chiefs have never played in, never mind won a super bowl! Congrats!!! — Colin Quinn (@iamcolinquinn) February 3, 2020

#Chiefs Andy Reid when the Gatorade hits pic.twitter.com/oPtGst5tsk — Charles Robinson (@CharlesRobinson) February 3, 2020

Congratulations to the @Chiefs. They earned this. 3 come-from-behind postseason victories. #SuperBowl — Alanna Rizzo (@alannarizzo) February 3, 2020

#SuperBowl CHAMPS @Chiefs! Congrats #ChiefsKindgom - you’ve been waiting 50 years for this.... how are you celebrating?! — Ryan Seacrest (@RyanSeacrest) February 3, 2020

Good for you, Kansas City. The wait is over. #SuperBowl https://t.co/ShkbQws5tx — Willie Geist (@WillieGeist) February 3, 2020

So I picked the winner chiefs, picked the coin toss, and Demi got the anthem under 2 mins. Made some coin today!! Happy #SuperBowl 🏈💟 — Jax (@mrjaxtaylor) February 3, 2020

Congratulations to the Kansas City Chiefs on winning the Super Bowl! What a game and what a season. — Andrew Yang🧢 (@AndrewYang) February 3, 2020

Sunday's Super Bowl LIV also featured a massive half-time show with Jennifer Lopez and Shakira, as well as dozens of star-studded, big budget commercials.

Check out the video below for a look at some of the A-list cameos fans got a chance to enjoy during the big game.

