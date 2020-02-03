'Hamilton' Performance With Original Broadway Cast Headed to Theaters

Hamilton is making the leap from the stage to screen thanks to an upcoming presentation of the original Broadway production created by and starring Lin-Manuel Miranda.

In partnership with Walt Disney Company, the upcoming film will feature a performance by the original Broadway cast in what it promises to be a “leap forward in the art of live capture,” transporting audiences inside the production in “a uniquely intimate way.”

The original Broadway cast appearing in the film includes Miranda as Alexander Hamilton, Daveed Diggs as Marquis de Lafayette and Thomas Jefferson, Renée Elise Goldsberry as Angelica Schuyler, Leslie Odom Jr. as Aaron Burr, Christopher Jackson as George Washington, Phillipa Soo as Eliza Hamilton, Jasmine Cephas Jones as Peggy Schuyler and Maria Reynolds, Okieriete Onaodowan as Hercules Mulligan and James Madison, Anthony Ramos as John Laurens and Philip Hamilton, as well as Jonathan Groff as King George.

“I fell in love with musical storytelling growing up with the legendary Howard Ashman-Alan Menken Disney collaborations -- The Little Mermaid, Beauty and The Beast, Aladdin,” Miranda said in a statement to the press. The actor, who previously starred in Mary Poppins Returns, is also currently working on new music for the upcoming live-action remake of The Little Mermaid. In the meantime, he’s promoting the release of the film adaptation of his other hit musical, In the Heights, which hits theaters in June.

“I’m so proud of what [director] Tommy Kail has been able to capture in this filmed version of Hamilton -- a live theatrical experience that feels just as immediate in your local movie theater. We’re excited to partner with Disney to bring the original Broadway company of Hamilton to the largest audience possible,” he continued.

Disney presents:

Hamilton.

With The Original Broadway Cast.

Filmed onstage at The Richard Rodgers Theatre.

In A Theater Near You.

October 15, 2021.#Hamilfilm pic.twitter.com/z4ohfWXzi3 — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) February 3, 2020

“We are thrilled for fans of the show, and new audiences across the world, to experience what it was like on stage – and in the audience – when we shot this at The Richard Rodgers Theatre on Broadway in June of 2016. We wanted to give everyone the same seat, which is what this film can provide,” Kail said in a statement.

The film will be released by The Walt Disney Studios in the United States and Canada on Oct. 15, 2021.

