Demi Lovato Says She 'Blacked Out' Singing National Anthem at Super Bowl 2020 (Exclusive)

Demi Lovato has a lot to celebrate!

Just moments after singing the National Anthem ahead of Super Bowl LIV inside Miami's Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday, ET caught up with the 27-year-old singer backstage where she revealed how she was feeling about her phenomenal performance.

"I don't remember anything! I blacked out," she told ET's Kevin Frazier. "I was so excited."

Lovato also reacted to a tweet she posted a decade ago, manifesting her dream of one day singing at an NFL Championship Game.

Of how she's going to continue to celebrate, she shared, "I'm going to Disneyworld!"

Two hours prior to kickoff, Lovato re-shared her tweet from February 2010, which read, "One day, I'm gonna sing the national anthem at a super bowl. Onnnee dayyy..."

"Stealing this from @scooterbraun," she captioned the screenshot via Twitter, tagging her new manager. "Dreams really do come true y’all. 🙏🏼🙌🏼💗

Lovato's attendance at the NFL Championship game between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers comes exactly one week after she made her long-awaited musical comeback. Lovato performed her emotional new song "Anyone" at the 2020 GRAMMYs, marking her first major performance since her overdose in July 2018.

