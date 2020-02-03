Cardi B Reacts to Shakira Singing 'I Like It' at the Super Bowl Halftime Show

Cardi B is pinching herself after her song was performed at the Super Bowl LIV Pepsi Halftime Show!

Following Shakira and Jennifer Lopez's epic performance on Sunday, Cardi took to her Instagram Story to express excitement that Shakira chose to include her 2018 track, "I Like It," during the halftime show.

"There was a point where Shakira was so popular," Cardi, 27, began. "Like, she was just putting out music, music, music, music out... She was like a punk rocker. She was kinda like a punk rock-ish, pop, Spanish artist."

"And then she came with the belly dancing era and everybody, like, in Washington Heights, in the Bronx, they wanted to be, like, belly dancers and everything," she continued. "Even girls that don't speak Spanish, or they don't really know Spanish, they were just, like, belly dancing. It was just, like, a crazy era."

Cardi continued her gushing video by discussing Jennifer, Shakira's halftime performance partner with whom Cardi co-starred in Hustlers last year.

"JLo, she was just, like, boom. She was just flourishing and everything," Carid said. "... For me to even know JLo, for me to even have conversations with JLo, for me to even do a song with JLo, I just sometimes cannot even believe it, digest it."

As for how the halftime performance itself, Cardi said that she knew "I Like It" was going to be included prior to the epic set.

"I already knew that Shakira was going to perform 'I Like It.' For me to even know that she was going to perform "I Like It," I just be like, 'Yo, that s**t is crazy,'" she said. "Do they even understand [that] I grew up listening to these people? Sometimes I just cannot believe this s**t. This is crazy."

"I really grew up listening to these people and just seeing them in person, performing. That s**t is beyond, like, a blessing," she added. "It's just, like, wow. Life is f**king crazy. I would never think this would be my destiny in life. And I'm so thankful and I'm so grateful."

Cardi B speaking about Shakira performing “I Like It” during the Super Bowl ✨ pic.twitter.com/BC4BcKhZf3 — Vanessa (@AyeFenty0) February 3, 2020

In addition to "I Like It" -- alongside Bad Bunny who's featured on the track -- Shakira performed tracks including "Whenever, Wherever," "Hips Don't Lie" and "Empire." After Lopez's own time on the stage, the two women teamed up for "Let's Get Loud" and "Waka Waka" to close out the show.

Following the incredible performance, Shakira took to social media to celebrate the success, which happened to fall on her 43rd birthday.

"The best birthday gift has been the support of all my fans and the most amazing and hardworking team an artist could wish for," she wrote. "We Latinos climbed Kilimanjaro and made history tonight and we couldn’t have done it without all of you!"

The best birthday gift has been the support of all my fans and the most amazing and hardworking team an artist could wish for. We Latinos climbed Kilimanjaro and made history tonight and we couldn’t have done it without all of you! pic.twitter.com/fOk1BqzzL8 — Shakira (@shakira) February 3, 2020

Watch the video below for more on the halftime show.

RELATED CONTENT:

Jennifer Lopez and Shakira’s Super Bowl Halftime Show Featured a Touching Kobe Bryant Tribute

Jennifer Lopez Thanks Her Team for the 'Most Epic' Halftime Show She Could Have Imagined

Shakira Says Super Bowl Halftime Show Was the 'Best Birthday Gift'