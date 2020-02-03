Blue Ivy spotted at the Super Bowl with dad Jay-Z serving #GirlDad vibes
Beyoncé, Yolanda Adams among other Houston natives at the Big Game
The Carter family has influence over this year’s halftime show during the Super Bowl.
The show, featuring Jennifer Lopez and Shakira, will be orchestrated under the leadership of Jay-Z and Roc Nation under a new entertainment partnership with the NFL, according to the Associated Press.
JLO and Shakira said the halftime show will pay homage to Latino culture, per the AP. They will give an empowering message and remember the NBA icon, Kobe Bryant.
Here are social media clips of Beyoncé, Jay-Z, Blue Ivy and Yolanda Adams at the Super Bowl:
Jay-Z spotted with daughter Blue Ivy, rapper Meek Mill
A rare Beyoncé sighting
Houston’s own Yolanda Adams blew the roof off
Our own @YolandaAdams truly represented #Houston well and sang one of the best renditions of “America the Beautiful”.— Sylvester Turner (@SylvesterTurner) February 2, 2020
We are proud of her and glad she was able to show her amazing talent during #SuperBowlLIV. #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/ubsMWjZcif
