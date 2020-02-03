Alex Rodriguez's Kids Praise 'Stepsister' Emme After Jennifer Lopez Super Bowl Moment (Exclusive)

Alex Rodriguez's daughters absolutely enjoyed watching the Super Bowl halftime show!

ET's Kevin Frazier spoke with Natasha, 15, and Ella, 11, backstage after Jennifer Lopez and Shakira dominated the Hard Rock Stadium field on Sunday. During the star-studded show -- which also included Bad Bunny and J Balvin -- J.Lo's 11-year-old daughter, Emme, let her powerful vocals shine as she joined her mom for a rendition of her song "Let's Get Loud" and Bruce Springsteen's "Born in the U.S.A."

"My favorite part was when the little girls came out and Emme sang, it was really good," Ella said of Emme's performance.

Natasha then gave her "stepsister" a cute shout-out. "It was the coolest thing to watch my stepsister sing. I'm so proud of her every time I see her and her voice is just angelic."

Adding, "My favorite part was whenever the beat dropped and the crowd just went crazy and the energy in the stadium was unreal."

As for how their soon-to-be stepmom was feeling after her dynamic and historic halftime show, Natasha replied, "Jennifer is over the moon…I'm so happy for her. She's so proud of herself and she should be."

Elsa/Getty Images

Following the mega show, A-Rod showed his support by posting a video of himself jamming along to J.Lo's set.

"AMAZING!! She ABSOLUTELY CRUSHED IT! Wow, that was so fun! I’m so proud of you, Jen! ❤️ @JLo," A-Rod wrote next to his video.

Marc Anthony was also in attendance, and watched his and Lopez's daughter, Emme, also take the stage with her mom.

"Emme Daddy is so proud of you. You are my and I am forever yours," Anthony wrote on social media.

It's been a star-studded game, with Yolanda Adams singing "America the Beautiful" at the top of the game and Demi Lovato delivering a passionate National Anthem. Also on hand is Beyoncé and JAY-Z, along with their daughter Blue Ivy, and many more celebs.

The game also began with a sweet tribute to the late Kobe Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and the seven others, who died last Sunday in a helicopter crash.

For more Super Bowl coverage, see below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Alex Rodriguez Is Jennifer Lopez's Biggest Cheerleader During Super Bowl Performance

Jennifer Lopez's Daughter Emme Wows With Impressive Vocals in Super Bowl Performance

Jennifer Lopez Delivers Sexy Super Bowl Halftime Performance That Includes an Epic 'Hustlers' Moment