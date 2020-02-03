Alex Rodriguez, Kevin Hart and More Celebs at Super Bowl LIV: Pics!

The Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers are going head to head at Super Bowl LIV on Sunday -- and celebs are there to witness it firsthand.

Beyonce and JAY-Z weren't the only superstars to grace us with their presence at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida. Celebs like Kevin Hart and Shaquille O'Neal also turned up to catch the big game (and Jennifer Lopez and Shakira's halftime show).

The singers will take the stage for an epic performance that fans won't want to miss. Lopez's fiance, Alex Rodriguez, made sure to get to the stadium early with his daughters, Natasha and Ella.

Paul Rudd, Jeremy Renner and Miles Teller were also in attendance at Sunday's game. As were Emily Ratajkowski and her husband, Sebastian Bear-McClard, and Meek Mill.

DJ Khaled was also at the big game -- following rumors that he'll make an appearance during J.Lo and Shakira's halftime show.

While speaking with ET earlier this weekend, Rodriguez played coy about which special guests might be joining her on stage.

"There's gonna be a lot of things in the mix, almost like dominoes," he said. "You know how you move dominoes around? It's gonna be awesome."

See more on the Super Bowl in the video below.

