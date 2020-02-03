Alex Rodriguez Is Jennifer Lopez's Biggest Cheerleader During Super Bowl Performance

Alex Rodriguez is Jennifer Lopez's biggest cheerleader!

The San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs may be giving it their all on the field, but all the former baseball player cared about was J.Lo. Rodriguez couldn't contain his excitement as he cheered on his fiancée while she delivered a show-stopping Super Bowl LIV halftime performance at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami on Sunday.

Following the mega show, that also included Shakira dominating the stage, as well as Bad Bunny and J Balvin, A-Rod posted a video of himself jamming along to J.Lo's set.

"AMAZING!! She ABSOLUTELY CRUSHED IT! Wow, that was so fun! I’m so proud of you, Jen! ❤️ @JLo," A-Rod wrote next to his video.

Also on hand to cheer on Lopez were Rodriguez's daughters Natasha, 15, and Ella, 11. Meanwhile, Marc Anthony was also in attendance, and watched his and Lopez's daughter, Emme, also take the stage with her mom.

Elsa/Getty Images

The athlete had been teasing Lopez's Super Bowl performance for months on his social media.

It's been a star-studded game, with Yolanda Adams singing "America the Beautiful" at the top of the game and Demi Lovato delivering a passionate National Anthem. Also on hand is Beyoncé and JAY-Z, along with their daughter Blue Ivy, and many more celebs.

The game also began with a sweet tribute to the late Kobe Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and the seven others, who died last Sunday in a helicopter crash.

For more Super Bowl coverage, see below.

