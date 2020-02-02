Kylie Jenner Just Outdid Herself With Stormi's Insanely Elaborate Birthday Party: Pics!

Stormi Webster's second birthday party was out of this world -- literally.

Kylie Jenner went all out for her daughter's birthday bash on Saturday. Instead of the Kardashian-Jenner family's usual extravagant backyard parties, Jenner celebrated her daughter's big day with a full-on Stormi-themed amusement park, called Stormi World (a play on her dad, Travis Scott's Astroworld).

Jenner went with the same theme last year, but as the tagline of Saturday's event reminded guests, "Two is better than one." In addition to Stormi World, which included carnival rides, bounce houses, a Stormi World shop and more, partygoers could also enjoy the day at Frozen World or Trolls World, with life-sized characters from each of the popular movies.

Chrissy Teigen -- who attended the party with her husband, John Legend, and daughter, Luna -- couldn't help but marvel at the celebration on her Instagram Story. "Uhhhhhh omfg," she wrote alongside a video of herself, Legend and Luna in awe at Stormi World.

Jenner's family members, Khloe Kardashian, True Thompson, Kris and Kendall Jenner, Dream Kardashian and Kim Kardashian West and her kids North, Saint and Chicago were also in attendance -- as was Stormi's dad, Scott, and other famous friends like Rosalia and Hailey Bieber.

Check out the pics and videos from the next-level bash below.

Jenner clearly takes her role as mom seriously -- and recently told Kim that she sees herself adding to her brood.

"I see myself for sure having four kids. I just don't know when. I don’t have the timeline to this and I don't know if I will have four kids tomorrow, four kids in seven years," she shared.

See more in the video below.

