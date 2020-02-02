Demi Lovato Flawlessly Sings National Anthem at Super Bowl

Slay, Demi Lovato!

To kick off Super Bowl LIV at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida, on Sunday, the 27-year-old singer belted out a beautiful rendition of the national anthem.

Rocking a satin white pantsuit and sparkly silver top, the brunette beauty completely nailed her performance of "The Star-Spangled Banner" from beginning to end. Naturally, she received plenty of praise from her loyal fans on social media.

"OMG YESSSS, Demi just CRUSHED THAT!!! SO SO PROUD," one Lovatic wrote, with another adding, "QUEEN! Super Bowl MVP."

Demi Lovato just won the Super Bowl... sorry I don’t make the rules — Amber Davies (@amberrdaviess) February 2, 2020

Demi Lovato is the all time crush 🤤🤤 — J Hardy (@JHardyy12) February 2, 2020

I didn’t think Demi Lovato could sound better than her Grammys performance but WOW was I wrong 😍 she’s unbelievably talented — Alexa Ross (@AlexaRossTV) February 2, 2020

Lovato's attendance at the NFL Championship game between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers comes exactly one week after she made her long-awaited musical comeback. Lovato performed her emotional new song "Anyone" at the 2020 GRAMMYs, marking her first major performance since her overdose in July 2018.

Lovato revealed in an interview for New Music Daily With Zane Lowe on Apple Music's Beats 1 that she wrote and recorded the track just four days before the scary incident.

"This song was written and recorded actually very shortly before everything happened ... I almost listen back and hear these lyrics as a cry for help," she shared. "You listen back to it and you kind of think, 'How did nobody listen to this song and think, Let's help this girl?' I even think that I was recording it in a state of mind where I felt like I was OK, but clearly I wasn't."

"I was singing this song and I didn't even realize that the lyrics were so heavy and emotional until after the fact," she added. "About a week after I had been in the hospital and I was finally awake, I just remember hearing back the songs I had just recorded and thinking, 'If there's ever a moment where I get to come back from this, I want to sing this song.'"

Later on Sunday, Jennifer Lopez and Shakira will take center field to deliver a co-headlining halftime performance that's sure to be epic. The "Let's Get Loud" singer's creative directors and producers, Napoleon and Tabitha Dumo (aka Nappytabs), teased to ET earlier this week what fans can expect from the highly anticipated show.

"We're making sure everyone gets to do what their little heart desires. Shakira and Jennifer are both two girls that probably dreamed of being on the Super Bowl stage their whole lives. And they're here," Dumo explained. "It's everybody's dream to get that stage ... so I think we have to be very sensitive that we deliver something that these girls will be proud of."

"I think the style of music you'll hear will be very evident of the culture that the ladies both come from," she added. "We have flown some performers from out of the country, from a Latin country, to come and join us. So we're representing the culture in a way that shows the great entertainers that they are."

Hear more in the video.

