Wiz Khalifa and Charlie Puth Deliver Emotional 'See You Again' Tribute to Kobe Bryant at Lakers Game

It was a night filled with Kobe Bryant tributes at the first Los Angeles Lakers game since his death.

The NBA legend died on Sunday in a helicopter crash that killed nine victims total, including his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna. During Friday's game at the Staples Center in downtown Los Angeles, the Lakers and the Portland Trail Blazers honored the late, great athlete with an emotional tribute at the beginning of the game.

At halftime, Wiz Khalifa and Charlie Puth performed their beautiful song "See You Again" in honor of Kobe and all the victims.

"To the late Kobe Bryant," Wiz said as they were finishing their performance. "Peace and blessing to his entire family. His legacy is gonna be remembered. We love you Kobe."

"Rest In Peace to the late, great Kobe Bryant." pic.twitter.com/jmqQMVC2UO — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) February 1, 2020

"See You Again"



Wiz Khalifa & Charlie Puth honor Kobe Bryant with an emotional performance pic.twitter.com/we52UxZzmN — NBC Sports Northwest (@NBCSNorthwest) February 1, 2020

"See You Again" was released in 2015 as part of the Furious 7 soundtrack and as a tribute song dedicated to the late Paul Walker.

Friday's Lakers game also began with Usher singing "Amazing Grace." A cellist also played "Hallelujah" while a video montage of Kobe talking about his love of basketball, his family and his legacy played on the screens.

Harry How/Getty Images

Other celebrities sitting courtside, showing up to support the team during this difficult time were Jimmy Iovine and his wife, Liberty Ross, Flea of the Red Hot Chili Peppers and Mexican soccer player Javier "Chicharito" Hernández -- who was sitting next to two empty seats that had Gigi and Kobe's jerseys on them and flowers.

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Kobe's wife, Vanessa, posted a photo of those seats on her Instagram, thanking the team for their heartfelt tributes.

"There is no #24 without #2. ❤️#GirlDaddy #DaddysGirl #MyBabies ❤️❤️ #OurAngels," she captioned her post.

Bryant was a Los Angeles Laker for his entire 20-year NBA career and was an icon in the Lakers organization, winning five championships. Since Kobe and his daughter's death, many celebs have been sending their condolences to the basketball star's family, wife and their three daughters.

On Wednesday, Vanessa broke her silence, expressing her heartbreak and devastation over her family's loss, as well as her gratitude for the monumental outpouring of love and condolences.

"My girls and I want to thank the millions of people who’ve shown support and love during this horrific time. Thank you for all the prayers. We definitely need them. We are completely devastated by the sudden loss of my adoring husband, Kobe — the amazing father of our children; and my beautiful, sweet Gianna — a loving, thoughtful, and wonderful daughter, and amazing sister to Natalia, Bianka, and Capri," she wrote, in part, alongside a family photo. "We are also devastated for the families who lost their loved ones on Sunday, and we share in their grief intimately."

