Pamela Anderson and Jon Peters Split 12 Days After Getting Married

It's over between Pamela Anderson and Jon Peters.

Just 12 day after the pair tied the knot in an intimate Malibu, California, wedding ceremony, the former Baywatch star and producer have called it quits. ET has reached out to the pair's reps for comment.

"I have been moved by the warm reception to Jon and my union," Anderson said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter on Saturday. "We would be very grateful for your support as we take some time apart to re-evaluate what we want from life and from one another. Life is a journey and love is a process. With that universal truth in mind, we have mutually decided to put off the formalization of our marriage certificate and put our faith in the process. Thank you for respecting our privacy."

A source tells the magazine that the couple hadn’t filed the legal paperwork for their marriage certificate.

Anderson and Peters, 74, got married in a surprise private ceremony in Malibu, California, on Jan. 20. The two dated three decades ago, and reunited recently before becoming husband and wife.

Just last week, Anderson posted the first photo of them together on her Instagram Story. In the black-and-white pic, she's seen wearing a white knitted sweater and is all smiles as she poses next to her hubby. Peters wears a long-sleeved shirt, a dark vest and aviators.

Instagram Story

Four days ago, she posted a throwback pic with the cryptic caption: "#Honeymoon You never regret saying yes 🌹."

This marked the fifth marriage for both Peters and Anderson. While Anderson's famous exes include Tommy Lee and Kid Rock, Peters was previously married to actress Lesley Anne Warren, and also dated Barbra Streisand. Peters produced Streisand's 1976 film A Star Is Born, and also produced the hit 2018 remake starring Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga.

RELATED CONTENT:

Pamela Anderson Looks So in Love in First Photo With Husband Jon Peters

Brandon Lee Reacts to Mom Pamela Anderson's Surprise Marriage

Pamela Anderson Marries Producer Jon Peters in Surprise Ceremony