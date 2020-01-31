Tom Brady Gets Mocked Multiple Times in NFL 'Mean Tweets'

Tom Brady is taking his turn at "Mean Tweets"!

Ahead of Sunday's Super Bowl LIV, Jimmy Kimmel Live debuted the latest edition of "Mean Tweets," this time featuring NFL pros. During the segment, Brady, the 42-year-old quarterback of the New England Patriots, had to read three rude messages people had written about him.

"Hi. I'm Tom Brady and I am a cry baby and I have a butt hole in my chin!" Brady read with a frown, before sadly pointing to his own chin.

The father of three was less stoic with his next message, which read, "F**k you Tom Brady, you fat b**ch. I hope you cry."

"I do cry," he insisted.

It's the last tweet, though, that got Brady the most perturbed.

"F**k you Tom Brady. I hope your dog eats chocolate and gets really sick and throws up on your socks," he read.

"That's f**ked up," Brady declared.

Brady's teammate, running back Sony Michel, also took a turn. "Sony Michel more like Panasonic Michel so far," he read with a grimace.

The Los Angeles Rams were well represented too, with their quarterback, Jared Goff's, reading off a tweet that said he "throws a football like he's got a s**t in his pants." Linebacker Clay Matthews' tweet insisted that he's "the type of dude who farts into a bottle of Sunny D, puts it in the fridge, and then consumes it the next morning."

While none of the above players will be playing in Super Bowl LIV, Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce, both of the Kansas City Chiefs, will be when they take on the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday. That didn't stop the mean tweets about them from pouring in, though.

"I imagine Patrick Mahomes' barber is a super hero," the quarterback read. "Who has to run out and save the world every time he gets half way through Mahomes' haircut."

"This dude Travis Kelce looks like the Notre Dame leprechaun," the 30-year-old tight end read with a shrug.

Watch the video below to relive the last football edition of "Mean Tweets."

