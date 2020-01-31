Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli Put $28 Million Mansion Up for Sale Amid College Admissions Scandal

Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli have decided to pull up stakes and move out of their mansion in Los Angeles.

The pair have put their sprawling Bel-Air estate on the market and are asking $28.6 million for the 12,000-square-feet abode, TMZreports.

The pair reportedly bought the home -- complete with six bedrooms and nine bathrooms -- back in 2015, for around $13 million.

The sale comes amid Loughlin and Giannulli's on-going legal drama surrounding the high-profile college admissions scandal. TMZ reports, however, that the sale of their home is unrelated to the case or their legal issues. The outlet reports that buying, improving and selling homes is a passion for Giannulli, and that they frequently move every few years.

The news of their Bel-Air home going on the market comes two weeks after hundreds of new documents -- including emails, interview transcripts and legal papers -- were released by the U.S. Attorney's Office, shedding new light on the admissions scandal as well as Loughlin and Giannulli's alleged involvement.

The pair are accused of paying $500,000 in bribes to get daughters, 20-year-old Olivia Jade and 21-year-old Isabella Rose, admitted to USC as recruits for the crew team (even though neither participated in the sport).

The couple has pleaded not guilty to all charges presented against them.

ET has reached out to the couple for comment regarding the sale of their home.

For more on the ongoing investigation, court case, and newly-revealed documents, check out the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Why Lori Loughlin's College Admissions Scandal Strategy Could Backfire

Inside Lori Loughlin's Last-Minute Christmas Shopping in LA

Lori Loughlin Told Daughters They Needed to Do Better in High School, Court Docs Allege